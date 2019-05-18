Joe Biden kicks off campaign with Philadelphia rally — live stream

Former Vice President Joe Biden is formally launching his campaign in a rally in Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. His campaign will be headquartered in the city, which Biden has chosen due to its history as the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence.

In his speech, Biden is expected to say his campaign will focus on the tenets of equality established in the declaration.

"In 1776, the Declaration of Independence: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident.' Those words formed the American creed. Equality. Equity. Fairness. America didn't live up to that promise for most of its people, for people of color, for women," Biden will say, according to excerpts of his speech provided by the campaign.

"But we are born of the idea that every single person in this country -- no matter where you start in life -- there's nothing that's beyond your capacity if you work hard enough for it," Biden is expected to say.

Biden has been leading early presidential polls, and is considered a frontrunner in the race.