Joe Biden on Democratic debate performance: It's "a learning curve"

In a "60 Minutes" interview, "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill about his performance during the Democratic debates — which he described as "not debates." Biden also told O'Donnell that he considers himself the "frontrunner" in the race, despite some polls showing Senator Elizabeth Warren taking the lead.

O'DONNELL: How would you rate your performance in the debates?

JOE BIDEN: A learning curve. And by that, I mean, they're not debates. They're one-minute assertions … when someone says, you know, "You've done something awful, that's not true, respond in 30 seconds," you know, it's awful hard to do.

O'DONNELL: But you've made a number of gaffes in the debates. In an October debate, you confused Syria with Iraq. In the September debate, you conflated Iraq and Afghanistan … When you're watching these debates, do you worry about the gaffes?

JILL BIDEN: No. I don't worry about the gaffes. You know what, the American people know who Joe Biden is. I mean, if he misspeaks one word, they don't — that doesn't affect the way they're gonna vote, one way or the other.

O'DONNELL: Some Democrats worry and wonder whether you'll be fast enough on your feet, quick enough, to defend yourself against President Trump.

JOE BIDEN: What they're really tryin' to make the case is about age. And with age comes experience, with experience comes wisdom, and with wisdom comes judgment.

