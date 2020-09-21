Biden had $141 million cash advantage over Trump heading into September

Joe Biden's presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committee had a $141 million cash advantage over President Trump, the RNC and their joint fundraising committees heading into September. According to a Biden campaign official, the former vice president and Democrats had $466 million cash on hand at the end of last month. The Trump campaign and Republicans had $325 million cash on hand according to the president's campaign.

The newly revealed cash figures continues to show how the president's cash advantage leading into the general election season has evaporated heading into the final stretch of the 2020 campaign season. In March, Mr. Trump, along with his entities had a nearly $200 million advantage over Biden and the DNC combined as Democrats wrapped up a crowded primary season. Now the cash advantage has shifted toward Democrats.

These numbers do not include the massive influx of cash Democrats saw over the weekend in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. Since Friday evening, ActBlue brought in more than $130 million for Democrats. It is not yet clear exactly which Democrats received those funds.

Biden's campaign and Democrats had already announced a record-breaking cash haul earlier this month, raking in nearly $365 million in August. By comparison, the Trump campaign and Republicans brought a combined $210 million cash haul -- more than $150 million less than Biden.

New Trump campaign filings show the president's re-election bid spent $61.2 million in August. At the same time, it brought in $61.7 million directly to the committee. The campaign also has more than $900,000 in debts including more than $108,000 to the Treasury Department for travel.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign brought in more than $212 million, according to its monthly FEC filing. And spent about $130 million. Some of its biggest expenses include more than $75.7 million to Media Buying and Analytics for media buys as the Biden campaign shifts into higher gear with ad spending in the final stretch of the campaign season.

According to Kantar/Campaign Media Analysis Group tracking, the Biden campaign has spent more than $187 million on advertising since the first week of August. The Trump campaign has spent just over $100 million over the same seven-week timespan, which encompassed both the Democratic and Republican national conventions.

Filings Sunday revealed in August that the RNC brought in more than $67.6 million. It also distributed more than $62 million including $41.7 million in operating expenses. Over the course of the same month, the DNC brought in more than $78 million, but disbursed more than $26.6 million over the course of the month. Filings show the DNC also has more than $3 million in debts.

Congressional campaign committees also faced a filing deadline on Sunday. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee ended August with a more than $27 million cash advantage over the National Republican Senatorial Committee, with more than $40 million cash on hand, compared to the NRSC's $13.5 million.

Meanwhile on the House side, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headed into September with more than $104.7 million cash on hand. The National Republican Congressional Committee had more than $68.8 million cash on hand.

Congressional candidates and the presidential candidates' joint fundraising committees are only required to file quarterly, so their next deadline to file July through September fundraising figures with the Federal Election Commission is not until October 15.

Bo Erickson and Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.