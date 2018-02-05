One year after mom and daughter vanished, police "still searching for clues"

BALTIMORE -- This week marks one year since 33-year-old Joanna Antionette Clark and her daughter, 15-year-old Shariece Nicole, were reported missing, CBS Baltimore reports. Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith tweeted Monday that the department is still looking for clues about their disappearance.

"We're not optimistic that either are alive at this point," Smith previously said in July.

A friend of the family reported the disappearances on Feb. 7, 2017. Shariece was seen around 3 p.m. that day, and Joanna was seen around 11 p.m., according to Smith.

"People that were fairly active on social media, fairly socially active with friends and family," Smith said. "It all cut off on Feb. 7. We do absolutely suspect foul play in this case and we're looking for any information we can get."

Joanna, who worked at Goetze's Candy, has six other children who range between 2 and 10 years old. They were left with a caregiver on the day of her disappearance.

Shariece attended Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson Elementary/Middle School.

The case is being investigated by the department's homicide unit.