JLo's Super Bowl performance should inspire women to be "the best version" of themselves, Glamour editor says

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira showed that women can be "the best version" of themselves at 50 years old, Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry said. Lopez's performance, which included her pole dancing in a revealing costume, garnered a lot of attention on social media with many discussing how attitudes toward middle age are changing.

"We're often told that a woman past the age of 35 can't be that sexy, can't be that sensual, can't be that confident," Barry said on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday. "Millions of people watched JLo at 50 own all of that. That was an über, über sexy performance. She was super confident."

Lopez is "also at the top of her career at 50," Barry said.

"She's been around since her 20s and we're seeing her as a better actress, performer, everything at 50. I think that's important for women to see that," she said.

Barry acknowledged that women shouldn't feel like they have to look like Lopez, who "has the best diet, the best workout, the best athleticism," but said the best takeaway from her performance is that "you can be the best version of yourself at 50."

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Getty Images

"Whether you're a woman sitting at home and you've taken a career break to have some kids, come back and think, 'I can aim for the C-suite because, you know what, JLo aimed for the Super Bowl,'" she said.

Barry also said she thinks everyday women in their 40s and 50s are looking better than they did in the 20s and 30s.

"We're at an age where women at every age are really caring about their skin care, their workout routine."

She said she has learned from Glamour's audience that women in their 20s want to hear from women decades older than them.

"They want to hear their lessons," she said. "And I can be as inspired by JLo at the Super Bowl as I can be by [Ruth Bader Ginsburg] working out in the morning."