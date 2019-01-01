Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke after U.K. performance

Singer Jimmy Osmond is getting treatment after suffering a stroke following a performance in the U.K. Osmond was playing Captain Hook in Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome Thursday just before he was hospitalized.

A statement from Osmond's spokesperson said "after pushing through the evening's performance," he was taken to the hospital. It goes on to say, "he is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year."

Jimmy Osmond attends the Woman's Own Children Of Courage Awards at Westminster Abbey on December 9, 2009 in London, England. Ian Gavan / Getty Images

The 55-year-old performer is known as part of the famous Osmond family. According to BBC News, he became the youngest person to have a number one single in the U.K. with his song "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool." In Japan, he was also known as the pop star "Jimmy Boy."

British singer and TV star Darren Day will replace Osmond in Peter Pan later this week. Birmingham Hippodrome said Osmond's understudy will take his place in the meantime.

"Everyone here at Birmingham Hippodrome has been deeply saddened to hear of Jimmy's sudden illness," Fiona Allan, Birmingham Hippodrome's Artistic Director said in a statement. "He won the adoration not just of our audience, but also of all our staff - we all send Jimmy and his family very best wishes for a speedy recovery."