NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson's in-laws and their grandson found dead in Oklahoma home

Three relatives of NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson were found dead Monday at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, after authorities were called to a disturbance involving a firearm.

The three were identified as 69-year-old Jack Janway, his 68-year-old wife Terry Janway, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway, the Muskogee Police Department said in a news release.

Jack and Terry Janway are the parents of Jimmie Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway, according to Entertainment Tonight. Dalton is Chandra's nephew.

A little after 9 p.m. local time Monday, officers responded to a 911 call made by a female in the home, who told emergency dispatchers that there was a disturbance involving a gun, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw someone lying on the floor of the hallway inside the front door. Shortly after, they heard a gunshot from further inside the house, police said.

When officers entered the home, they found the three people dead inside, police said.

Police said the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide and Terry Janway is considered a suspect, CBS affiliate KOTV reported.

Johnson's racing team, Legacy Motor Club, said in a statement that Johnson was withdrawing from Sunday's Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," the statement read.

NASCAR said Tuesday in a statement that it was "saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family," and that it "extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."

Muskogee is located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.



For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.