Mets apologize for including living members of 1969 championship team in montage of dead players

The New York Mets publicly apologized to two living members of its 1969 World Series championship team who were included in a video montage of dead players during the team's 50th anniversary celebration. With a message that filled up one Citi Field scoreboard about 15 minutes before Sunday night's game against Atlanta, the Mets expressed deep regret to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson for displaying their names and images in error during the "We Remember" segment of Saturday's ceremony.

"We are sorry and deeply regret this error," the Mets said. The club said it has spoken with both former players to apologize and wants to thank them along with their families and friends for their "gracefulness and understanding."

The 76-year-old Gosger had 16 plate appearances for the 1969 Mets and returned to the team from 1973-74. Hudson, 70, pitched two innings for the '69 club in his only major league game.

Perhaps another apology will follow. On the scoreboard Sunday, the Mets misspelled Hudson's first name as "Jessie."

It's just the latest embarrassment for the Mets. Last week, the team fined their manager and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter following a weekend loss in Chicago. Manager Mickey Callaway cursed at Newsday beat reporter Tim Healey and Vargas had to be restrained from charging him in the cramped Wrigley Field clubhouse after a 5-3 loss on June 23. There was no physical contact.

Callaway stopped short of saying he was sorry for the incident during his first meeting with the media on June 24. Two hours later, Callaway clarified his remarks.

"In my meeting with Tim, I apologized for my reaction," Callaway said. "I regret it. I regret the distraction that it's caused to the team.... It's something I'm not proud of. I'm not proud of the distraction. I'm not proud of what I did to Tim. For that, I'm definitely sorry."