FBI agents believe they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with financial crimes

First lady Jill Biden says she knows Hunter Biden "is innocent." The first lady made that assertion in an interview with NBC News posted Friday.

The U.S. attorney's office in Delaware has been investigating the younger Biden since at least 2019. And a federal subpoena from that year, obtained by CBS News. sought his bank records dating back to 2014. Investigators are looking at whether the Biden son owes taxes on incomes from a time during his father's vice presidency as aboard member for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, sources familiar with the matter have previously told CBS News.

"Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter," the first lady told NBC News. "They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward."

Months back, the FBI gathered what agents believed was sufficient evidence to charge the president's son with crimes related to taxes and making a false statement when purchasing a gun, sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News earlier this month.

Earlier this month, during an interview with CNN, President Biden said he didn't know anything about the possibility that his son lied on an application to purchase a gun.

"I have great confidence in my son," the president told CNN at the time. "I love him and he's on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now. And I'm just so proud of him.

Hunter Biden is all but sure to face additional scrutiny if Republicans take the House in November, and thus, take control of committees with subpoena power.