Water main break at JFK International Airport floods terminal, halts flights

NEW YORK -- A terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport was evacuated Sunday due to a water main break. The incident added to an already chaotic weekend at the airport as it struggled with delays after the city was hit by major winter storm.

Officials said the water main break occurred just before 2 p.m. and there was about 3 inches of water inside the west end of Terminal 4. The inner-roadway at the arrivals area was closed due to excess water, but the outer roadway is open, officials said.

"A water main break at Terminal 4 at JFK Airport has led to a shutdown of international flights into the terminal. Passengers are urged to contact their airlines for specific flight information," the airport said on Twitter.

CBS New York reports that no injuries were reported as authorities worked to isolate the broken main.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the cause of the water break is under investigation.