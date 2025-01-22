Chunk of ice from JetBlue flight crashed through couple's bedroom ceiling while they were sleeping, lawsuit claims

A California couple is suing JetBlue for $1 million, alleging that a large chunk of ice from one of the airline's planes crashed through the ceiling right over their bed.

According to court documents reviewed by CBS News, Michael Reese and Leah Ferrarini were sleeping in bed on Jan. 1, 2024 when a "large block of ice" came through the roof. The lawsuit claims the chunk of ice was "the size of a watermelon" and the couple "barely (escaped) devastating physical injury." Police and the fire department were called to the home.

An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration found the plane had a history of potable water issues, going back to July 2023, the lawsuit said, and the same aircraft was suspected to have dropped ice on a Massachusetts home in August 2023.

The suit alleges that JetBlue failed to "investigate and correct the problems" causing the water issues and falling ice blocks. On January 11, 2024, 10 days after the ice fell on the plaintiff's home, the plane was flagged so its potable water system valve and drain could be removed and inspected, the lawsuit said. The plane was removed from service in February 2024 for repairs, according to the lawsuit.

"JetBlue had been on notice for months prior to January 1, 2024, yet failed to conduct an investigation as to the problems with the potable water system valve and drain," the lawsuit said. "Had JetBlue done so after being on notice that there was a problem as early as July 2023, the discharge of the large block of ice on Plaintiffs' home would not have occurred."

JetBlue said they could not comment on the lawsuit because of ongoing litigation, but said that at the company, "safety is our number one priority and guides everything we do."

According to the lawsuit, the chunk of ice caused "extensive damage" to the roof, and the couple have "suffered severe emotional distress" which they said resulted in insomnia that has led Reese, a commercial driver, to turn down work. The pair said they have also both attended therapy because of the incident. Both plaintiffs have become "anxious and depressed" and have a constant fear that their home may be struck again, the lawsuit said. Planes pass over the home every five minutes, the lawsuit said, and they now "cringe in fear with each plane" that flies overhead. The pair are considering moving, even though they consider their current residence "their dream home."

The couple is suing JetBlue for negligence, according to the lawsuit, and for trespassing.

"JetBlue knew or should have known that there had been (a) prior instance of ice falling from the aircraft at issue ... and that a thorough inspection and investigation of the potable water servicing system would have discovered a defect in the valve which was causing a leak and the ice dropping from the aircraft at issue," the lawsuit stated.

The couple are asking for a jury trial on the charges. Ferrarini and Reese are asking for $360,000 for property damages, $40,000 in medical expenses, $300,000 for emotional distress, and $300,000 for pain, suffering and inconvenience, according to court documents.

An attorney representing Reese and Ferrarini did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last June, a New Jersey family told CBS New York that a huge chunk of ice apparently fell from an airplane above, crashing through their roof and landing just feet from where they were sitting.