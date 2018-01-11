AP January 11, 2018, 9:40 AM

Indian airline sacks 2 pilots over alleged cockpit fight

NEW DELHI -- An Indian airline has fired two pilots reportedly involved in a midair cockpit fight on New Year's Day, when the pilot allegedly slapped his co-pilot during a London to Mumbai flight.

After an investigation, Jet Airways "has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

The company has released no further details. Indian media reports have said that the male pilot and the female co-pilot argued in the cockpit. After being slapped, the co-pilot reportedly emerged crying from the cockpit and for a time refused to return.

Airline officials did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The flight, which was carrying 324 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely.

