Jesse Wilson case: Skeletal remains ID'd as Ariz. boy who vanished in 2016

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police in a Phoenix suburb say skeletal remains found in a field have been positively identified as those of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared nearly two years ago.

The Buckeye Police Department said Tuesday in a statement that the remains found by a city worker March 8 on a farm field are those of Jesse Wilson, who was last seen in July 2016.

No information was released on a possible cause of death.

"While this is not the outcome for which any of us had hoped, we want to stress that this is not the end of our investigation," police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"The Buckeye Police Department, along with our state and federal partners, will continue to pursue this investigation until its conclusion. We believe this case will be resolved as Jesse deserves nothing less."

The boy had disappeared from his family home in the early morning of July 18, 2016 in a Buckeye neighborhood.

The FBI were called to aid in the search.

According to reports by CBS affiliate KPHO, Jesse and his two siblings were both adopted by Crystal Wilson, and had wandered off twice before. Wilson did not appear at a court hearing in October 2016, in which Child Protective Services moved to terminate her parental rights.