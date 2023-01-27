At least 5 killed in shooting near synagogue in Jerusalem; gunman slain

A gunman opened fire Friday night near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, killing five people and wounding several before he was shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said.

Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces stand near a covered body at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on January 27, 2023. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

The shooting in the Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov followed a deadly raid by the Israeli military Thursday in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, with a 10th killed later north of Jerusalem.

After Friday's shooting, a spokesman for the Magen David Adom emergency service said: "At this stage of the attack, 8 gunshot victims: 5 declared fatalities on scene, 3 victims conveyed to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, including a 70 year old in critical condition, a 20 year old in serious condition, and a 14 year in moderate to serious condition."

Israeli police said the gunman was shot and killed, and large police force was at the scene.

Scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters erupted after the funeral for a 22-year-old Palestinian north of Jerusalem and elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.