Jerry Nadler speaks about next steps on McGahn subpoena - live stream

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is set to address reporters on Friday to discuss the next steps the committee will take to enforce the subpoena of former White House Counsel Don McGahn, as well as what steps it'll take to obtain grand jury materials used in the Mueller report.

Nadler on Wednesday said that the committee intended to take its effort to court to enforce and "ask for the grand jury material and to enforce a subpoena against Mr. McGahn."

McGahn, who was prominently featured in the Mueller report, told the special counsel's team in hours of interviews that the president had ordered him to fire Mueller and he refused. He has already defied a subpoena by the House panel, declining to testify when the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel claimed executive privilege.

The press conference will stream live on CBSN at 12:00 pm