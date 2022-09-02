Watch CBS News
Crime

Judge tosses manslaughter charge for captain of California boat that caught fire and killed 34

/ AP

Dive boat captain charged with manslaughter
California dive boat captain charged with 34 counts of manslaughter in deadly fire 00:41

A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast.

The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history as the Conception went down in flames Sept. 2, 2019, near an island off the coast of Santa Barbara. All 33 passengers and a crew member who were trapped in a bunk room below deck died.

conceptionfire.jpg
Dive boat Conception engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California coast in 2019. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP

Captain Jerry Boylan, 68, failed to follow safety rules, federal prosecutors said. He was accused of "misconduct, negligence and inattention" by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on the boat when the fire ignited.

But the indictment failed to specify that Boylan acted with gross negligence, which U.S. District Judge George Wu said was a required element to prove the crime of seaman's manslaughter and must be listed in the indictment.

All six crew members were asleep before deadly dive boat fire, NTSB report says 01:30

First published on September 2, 2022 / 3:21 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.