Fed Chair Jerome Powell says economy set to make turnaround with growth and jobs

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, tells Scott Pelley the U.S. economy is set to make a turnaround, with increased growth that should provide more jobs. Powell spoke with Pelley Wednesday about the state of the economy more than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak. The interview will be broadcast on 60 Minutes tonight at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The Fed chair also discusses the effectiveness of the tactics employed by the Federal Reserve and Congress to offset the pandemic's economic effects and discusses inflation and other topics.

"What we're seeing now is really an economy that seems to be at an inflection point," Powell said in an excerpt of the interview that aired on "Face the Nation." "And that's because of widespread vaccination and strong fiscal support, strong monetary policy support. We feel like we're at a place where the economy's about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly. The principal risk to our economy right now really is that the disease would spread again. It's going to be smart if people can continue to socially distance and wear masks."