TV meteorologist fired after apparent on-air MLK slur

A TV meteorologist accused of using an on-air racial slur in reference to Martin Luther King Jr. is out of a job. A video posted to social media of WHEC chief meteorologist Jeremy Kappell's broadcast Friday includes him apparently calling a park named for the slain civil rights leader "Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park."

WHEC general manager Richard Reingold wrote on the station's website that he was disheartened and disgusted that the words were broadcast and regrets that they didn't immediately apologize. He said the station made a "staffing change" Sunday.

Kappell tweeted Monday that "this isn't about race" and "I've never uttered those words in my life." He said that he simply flubbed his words while speaking too quickly on air.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who is black, was among those calling for Kappell's firing. Defenders on Twitter argued he misspoke.

Kappell responded in a Facebook video on Monday night, CBS affiliate WROC-TV reports. Here's a portion of what he said:

"What happened on Friday... It was a simple misunderstanding. If you watch me regularly you know that I contain a lot of information in my weathercast which forces me to speak fast and unfortunately, I spoke a little too fast when I was referencing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. So fast that I jumbled a couple of words. In my mind I knew that I had mispronounced, but there was no malice, there was nothing I could have... I had no idea the way it had come across to many people. As soon as I mispronounced it I put an emphasis on King and had no idea what some people could have interpreted that as and I know some people interpreted that the wrong way. That was not a word that I said, I promise you that. And if you did feel that and it hurt you in any way, I sincerely apologize. I would never want to tarnish the reputation of such a great man as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. one of the greatest civil leaders of all time. He changed the world forever and changed the world for the better."