Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up. The pair had been dating for four years and recently said they were working on their relationship.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and Rodriguez said in a joint statement about the breakup, Entertainment Tonight reports. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects." The former couple have several business ventures together, including partnering with meal delivery company Tiller & Hatch.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," they said in the statement. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to every one who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez has 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The former Yankee player and MLB All-Star proposed to Lopez in 2019 with a massive diamond ring that is estimated to be worth more than $1 million dollars, according to jewelry expert Kathryn Money, Vice President of Strategy and Merchandising for jewelry company Brilliant Earth, ET reports.

Like many, their wedding was delayed due to the pandemic. In March it was widely reported that the pair had called off their engagement, with rumors of infidelity swirling. However, a day later, sources refuted this and said the couple was "working through things," and that "no third party was involved," ET reports.

Lopez, 51, appeared to mock the split rumors on TikTok, posting a video sharing headlines about her and Rodriguez.

In an interview with Allure magazine last month, Lopez revealed that she and Rodriguez had gone to therapy during quarantine.

"It has been actually really good," Lopez said of being in lockdown. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

The singer and actress is currently filming the romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding" alongside Josh Duhamel in the Dominican Republic. Just weeks ago, Rodriguez posted about missing his fiance and flew to the Dominican Republic to visit her.

Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez have posted publicly about the split. On Thursday, Rodriguez, 45, posted an Instagram photo of himself and his daughters, writing: "Every day, I'm grateful. For my health, family, friends and life's many blessings," including the hashtag #AttitudeOfGratitude.