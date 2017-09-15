Jennifer Lawrence says she's taking a break from acting

Jennifer Lawrence has been very busy, and she wants some time off. The actress says she plans to take a hiatus from working.

Lawrence, who stars in the new movie "mother!" has acted in at least one movie a year since 2010. But when Savannah Guthrie asked on the "Today" show if Lawrence was planning to take a break, she said, "I'm taking one. I don't have anything set for two years."

The "Today" show host was surprised and asked, "Wait, what are you going to do?" and Lawrence confessed that she hasn't figured that out yet.

"I don't know yet, start making pots?" she joked.

But fans shouldn't be too worried, because it seems like Lawrence enjoys being a workhorse. She cracked to Guthrie, "I'll see you in six months."

Her new film, "mother!", directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, is a psychological thriller about a couple who are at odds after they have strange visitors at their home. Lawrence also stars in the upcoming spy thriller "Red Sparrow."

If Lawrence does end up taking a true break, she won't have much to worry about. She was named Forbes' highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016.