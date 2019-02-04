Pregnant real estate agent stabbed to death in NYC apartment lobby

A pregnant woman was stabbed to death in the entryway of her Ridgewood, Queens apartment building early Sunday morning. Hours later, the NYPD was narrowing in on a suspect, CBS New York reported.

A candle burned outside the apartment building where 35-year-old real estate agent Jennifer Irigoyen was savagely stabbed to death.

Lisa Ramos, Irigoyen's landlord, said the murdered woman moved into an apartment at 60-80 Myrtle Ave. about a year ago. She had been living alone, but that was about to change. Police said Irigoyen was about 5 months pregnant. Ramos said she can't imagine why someone would want her dead.

"I'm still shocked," Ramos said. "She was a sweetheart, sweetheart. Really, really nice girl. Really, really nice."

Police said Irigoyen was inside the vestibule of the apartment building around 1 a.m. when someone attacked her, stabbing her multiple times in her neck and torso.

The suspect then ran off, leaving a trail of bloodied footprints.

Irigoyen was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and have a suspect in mind, but no motive for the murder.

Neighbors told CBS New York they are nervous.

"Because I'm a mother I feel so sad," Linda Gashi said. "There's not only one but two person is that's really sad. I don't know why people do that."

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.