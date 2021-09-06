Jennifer Coleman, missing hiker from Virginia, found dead in Montana's Glacier National Park

We leave you this morning in Glacier National Park in Montana, by the rushing waters of Avalanche Gorge

We leave you this morning in Glacier National Park in Montana, by the rushing waters of Avalanche Gorge

The body of a Virginia hiker has been found in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide after she went missing in Montana's Glacier National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Jennifer Coleman AWARE Foundation

Jennifer Coleman, 34, of Richmond, Virginia, never returned from what appeared to be a solo hike. As many as 50 people joined the search in rugged terrain after her vehicle was found parked atop Logan Pass, officials said. A park service statement says the cause of her death has not been determined. High winds Sunday prevented the recovery of her body by air.

Her parents are leaders of the AWARE foundation, which advocates for missing people.

"It is with heavy heart that we have to share this news. Jennifer Coleman, daughter of one of our own AWARE family, Hal and Sharon Coleman, has been located deceased," read a statement posted to the Roanoke-based group's Facebook page Sunday evening. "Please respect the family as they process their grief & loss."

Coleman's belongings had been found at her campsite at the West Glacier KOA campground by sheriff's deputies who were conducting a welfare check, said Glacier spokesperson Brandy Burke. Searchers started looking for Coleman Wednesday.

The AWARE Foundation said Coleman was last heard from via text.

"Jennifer sent the text [on August 30] from Highline Trail/Logan Pass to Granite Park Chalet in Montana," according to an email from the Foundation. "She was to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day, but never showed to get them."

Glacier National Park Spokesperson, Brandy Burke, told CBS affiliate WTVR that teams had been out searching Thursday and Friday on the ground and in the sky, with K9s searching through the trees.

Friends told WTVR that Coleman was an experienced hiker.