Jenni "JWoww" Farley files for divorce, husband Roger Mathews says he's going to win her back

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Mathews. ET reports that JWoww filed for divorce two weeks ago in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing irreconcilable differences.

The two have been married for nearly three years. They wed in October 2015 in New Jersey, three years after their engagement. The couple met while filming "Jersey Shore." JWoww's co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Sammi Giancola and Deena Nicole Cortese were bridesmaids at the wedding. Other co-stars in attendance included Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Farley and Mathews have two children: daughter Meilani and son Greyson.

But the marriage might not be quite over yet. Mathews claims he is going to win her back.

He posted a video on Instagram explaining, "My wife filed for divorce, it's true. I'm just going to keep it simple. I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. I'm not gonna get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."

Mathews continued, "Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting. I'm going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back. I'm going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope."

Mathews appeared on several seasons of "Jersey Shore" and spinoff "Snooki & Jwoww." He has not appeared on the latest "Jersey Shore" series, "Family Vacation."