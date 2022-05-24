Psaki joining MSNBC as an analyst, with plans to get her own streaming show

Washington — Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who stepped down earlier this month, will join MSNBC this fall, the network and Psaki formally announced Tuesday.

Psaki is first coming on board as a political analyst, weighing in on midterms and 2024 campaign coverage, before she hosts a new streaming show next year. Psaki's move to MSNBC was widely expected.

"Thrilled to join the incredible @MSNBC family this fall," Psaki tweeted. "Breaking down the facts and getting to the bottom of what's driving the issues that matter most to people in this country has never been more important."

MSNBC said Psaki will appear across all of the network's programs on both cable and streaming platforms before starting her own show in the first quarter of 2023.

"Jen's sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation," MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a statement. "Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She's a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season."

Psaki isn't the first high-ranking White House official to make the jump to the left-leaning MSNBC. Symone Sanders, formerly a top adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, left the White House last year for her own show on the network. White House officials taking contributor roles at news networks after leaving government isn't uncommon, but hosting their own shows is more rare.

Karine Jean-Pierre replaced Psaki as press secretary when Psaki departed the White House.