Paul Manafort's former son-in-law reportedly cuts plea deal with feds

The former son-in-law of onetime Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has cut a plea deal with federal prosecutors that requires him to cooperate in other criminal cases, Reuters reported Thursday.

Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the guilty plea for former son-in-law Jeffrey Yohai is under seal but includes guilty pleas on charges he misused construction loan funds and one count relating to a "bank account overdraft." Yohai, a former business partner of Manafort's, divorced from Manafort's daughter last year.

While the exact terms of the reported plea deal are unclear, Reuters, citing its sources, noted it's possible Yohai might be asked to testify against Manafort. Manafort has been indicted on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion in federal courts in Washington, D.C., and Virginia, charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates.

Last month, a federal judge dismissed Manafort's civil lawsuit that challenged Mueller's authority and asked the judge to toss the charges.

One of Manafort's longtime associates, Rick Gates, has already pleaded guilty to charges stemming from Mueller's probe. Gates pleaded guilty in February on charges of conspiring against the U.S. and making false statements to the federal government. He is, CBS News correspondent Paula Reid has reported, cooperating with the special counsel as a part of his plea deal, and his deal is contingent on his cooperation and testimony.