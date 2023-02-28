Concern grows for missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift

Jeffrey Vandergrift, a radio host on San Francisco's Wild 94.9 station, has been missing since last Thursday, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department's Missing Person Unit put out a request for the public's help in locating Vandergrift, who is also known as JV. Vandergrift, 54, is described by the department as being "at risk."

In a news release, Wild 94.9 said that Vandergrift was reported missing this past Friday. The station, owned by iHeartRadio, calls itself the Bay Area's "#1 hit music station," and Vandergrift hosts "The JV Show" and multiple podcasts covering celebrity news, viral trends and pop culture.

Vandergrift was last seen at his home on Thursday night, at around 10 p.m., the department said. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants. Police said that anyone who sees Vandergrift should call 911 and report his current location and physical description.

Anyone who sees Jeffrey Vandergrift is asked to contact the SFPD. San Francisco Police Department

According to Wild 94.9, there has been "no trackable activity" on Vandergrift's cell phone, and there has been no activity on his credit cards or other banking records.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," the radio station said, adding that they were working closely with Vandergrift's wife and investigators from the police department. "JV is loved by everyone here ... and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family."