Trump says he will nominate Jeffrey Rosen to replace Rod Rosenstein

In this image provided by the Department of Transportation, deputy transportation secretary Jeffrey Rosen is shown in his official portrait in Washington. President Trump has nominated Rosen to be the next deputy attorney general. Department of Transportation via AP

President Trump intends to nominate Jeffrey A. Rosen as deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice, the White House said Tuesday. Rosen, who is currently deputy Transportation Secretary, will replace Rod Rosenstein, who is expected to leave his post in mid-March, CBS News reported earlier Tuesday.

Rosesntein was expected to leave after Attorney General William Barr arrived, but was slated to stay on for a few weeks after Barr was confirmed by the Senate in order to ensure a smooth transition, CBS News' Paula Reid reports. Reid was previously told Rosenstein always saw his post as a two-year position.

It's unclear what Rosenstein's departure means for the special counsel investigation, which he has overseen since he appointed Robert Mueller. Barr will likely inherit oversight of the investigation, though that has not been made official.

Before joining the Transportation Department, Rosen was a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, according to the White House.