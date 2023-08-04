Watch CBS News
Southern California judge arrested after wife found shot to death at home

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A 72-year-old Southern California judge was arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, police said in a statement Friday. Anaheim police found Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson's wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot in a residence Thursday night.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is seen in a police booking photo released Aug. 4, 2023.
Jeffrey Ferguson Anaheim Police Department

The 65-year-old woman was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the residence.

Officers found her after responding to reports of a shooting just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested at the residence without incident, police said.

He was booked into the police department's detention facility on $1 million bail.

Police didn't provide additional details.

