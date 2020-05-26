Jeffrey Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome says she wants to face his alleged co-conspirators in court

In the Netflix documentary series "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich," Steve Scully, a contractor who worked for Epstein for six years, says he frequented the wealthy financier's 75-acre private island in the Caribbean, Little Saint James, and often saw young girls and prominent guests visiting. He started working there in 1999, he said.

"I was there for maintenance on Jeffrey Epstein's telecommunications and data equipment," he said. "I was on the island probably 100 times. I was ultimately in every single building."

CBS News was unable to reach Steve Scully for comment.

In the Netflix documentary, Scully said one of the prominent guests he saw was Prince Andrew, who he said was by the pool with a young girl. Scully said the FBI showed him a photograph of Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

"And as soon as I saw her — that was the girl that he was kind of like grinding against at the pool. She was at that time wearing a bikini bottom. That's it," he said in the documentary.

Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. The prince has acknowledged a friendship with Epstein, but denies any sexual contact with Giuffre.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady. None whatsoever," Prince Andrew said in an interview with BBC.

Director Lisa Bryant started working on "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" in 2018, before Epstein's arrest.

"I just think that it is just baffling how he manipulated and lied his way through his entire life," Bryant told "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason. "This pyramid scheme, it just — the scope was unbelievable. I mean, hundreds and hundreds of girls, we learned."

Sarah Ransome was 22 when she met Epstein in 2006. The South African, who had come to New York to study fashion, was soon invited to the island.

"Quite soon after that I was called into his bedroom and then raped. There was no way of escaping off the island," Ransome told Mason.

In the documentary, Ransome describes being in shock. "I think the more he saw you being damaged, the more he enjoyed it, the more it excited him," she said.

Last year, after Epstein died by suicide in prison, Ransome joined other survivors in court.

"I wanted to see him held accountable," Ransome told Mason. "I have faith that maybe I'll get another day in court where I can face my co-conspirators, the people that helped Jeffrey rape me every day."

Epstein's chief lieutenants, said Ransome, were Ghislaine Maxwell and Sarah Kellen.

"You know when Jeffrey wanted me, you know, Sarah Kellen or Ghislaine would call me into his bedroom, and I had no choice but to go," she said. "Ghislaine was always on the phone, and Sarah Kellen was always on her laptop organizing things."

Ransome said Kellen booked all her flights.

Kellen went on to marry NASCAR driver Brian Vickers. In a statement to CBS News, Kellen's spokesperson said Epstein "sexually" and "psychologically" abused Kellen "for years."

The statement went on to say Kellen scheduled appointments for Epstein and Maxwell "at their direction," adding, Kellen is "aware of the pain and damage Epstein caused" and "deeply regrets that she had any part in it."

Maxwell denies any involvement with Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring. Today, her whereabouts are unknown. Neither woman has been criminally charged.

Reacting to what Maxwell and Kellen have said, Ransome said, "it's disgraceful."

"These people are going to burn in hell," she said. "Ghislaine knew exactly what she was doing. ... She knew that every time she called me, I was going to be raped. Every time. Sarah Kellen knew for every girl that she organized to go on that island or to be picked up by a car to go to the New York mansion, she knew that these girls were there to be raped repeatedly. … She's going to rot in hell, definitely."

Ransome said her fear "never goes away."

"I live every day in fear. I don't know where these people are. I don't know whether they're going to knock on my door, whether they're going to phone me, whether I'm going to get an email ... and it's affected me to such an extent that until they're arrested, I don't think I'll ever start to heal," she said.

Ransome settled a lawsuit with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2018. Virginia Giuffre also settled a suit with Maxwell.

Prince Andrew's lawyers told CBS News they had no comment on Scully's claim regarding the prince and Giuffre on the island. They did offer a quote from a "friend" who said Andrew was on the island at the time with his age-appropriate girlfriend.

