Back to CBS News Radio.

Dr. Jeff McCausland is the Founder and CEO of Diamond6 Leadership and Strategy, LLC.

For the past seven years, Diamond6 has conducted numerous executive leadership development workshops for leaders in public education, U.S. government institutions, non-profit organizations, and corporations across the U.S. Participants have included the leadership teams for national education associations and large urban school districts representing hundreds of thousands of students throughout America.

He is also a Visiting Professor of International Security at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He serves as a Senior Fellow at the Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership at the U.S. Naval Academy and the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs in New York.

Prior to these appointments, he was a Visiting Professor of International Law and Diplomacy at the Penn State Dickinson School of Law.

Dr. McCausland is a retired colonel from the U.S. Army and completed his active duty service in the U.S. Army in 2002, culminating his career as Dean of Academics, United States Army War College. Upon retirement, Dr. McCausland accepted the Class of 1961 Chair of Leadership at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, and served there from January 2002 to July 2004. He continues to hold a position as a Senior Fellow at the Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership at the Naval Academy.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1972, and was commissioned in field artillery. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army Airborne and Ranger schools as well as the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. He holds both a Masters and Ph.D. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

During his military career, Dr. McCausland served in a variety of command and staff positions both in the U.S. and Europe. This included Director for Defense Policy and Arms Control on the National Security Council Staff during the Kosovo crisis. He also worked on the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) as a member of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Army Staff, the Pentagon.

Following this assignment, he assumed command of a field artillery battalion stationed in Europe and deployed his unit to Saudi Arabia for Operations Desert Shield and Storm in 1990 and 1991.

Dr. McCausland has both published and lectured broadly on military affairs, European security issues, the Gulf War and leadership throughout the U.S. and over 16 countries. He has been a visiting fellow at the Center for International Affairs, Harvard University; Conflict Studies Research Center, Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst; Stiftung Wissenshaft und Politk, Ebenhausen, Germany; George C. Marshall Center for European Security Studies, Garmisch, Germany; and the International Institute for Strategic Studies, London.

He has also served as a member of numerous panels on leadership and character development. These include the Chief of Staff Army's Blue Ribbon Panel on Training and Leader Development; the Character Review Panel for the Superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy; as well as providing advice and assistance to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force's Aerospace Leader Development Panel.

Dr. McCausland is a senior fellow at the Clarke Forum at Dickinson College and a Senior Associate at the Abshire-Inamori Leadership Academy at Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington. He is also an adjunct fellow at both CSIS as well as the RAND Corporation in Washington.

He serves on the Board of Advisers to the National Committee on American Foreign Policy in New York, the Hourglass Initiative, and the Dreyfuss Initiative.

He has been a national security consultant for CBS News on television and radio.

In this capacity he has traveled frequently to Guantanamo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Consequently, he has been a frequent CBS News commentator on the ongoing conflicts in both countries since 2003. Dr. McCausland has also appeared on MSNBC, CSPAN, CNN, Al Jazeera, "CBS This Morning" (now "CBS Mornings") and "CBS Evening News." He is frequently interviewed by The New York Times, Christian Science Monitor, Wall Street Journal and Boston Globe.

He is married to the former Marianne Schiessl, and they have three children: Tanya, Nicholas and Phillip.