Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is speaking before the Senate to discuss the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Flake was one of the first Republicans to call for a hearing for Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to be heard.

Flake, a critic of President Trump, is retiring this year. He is considered a possible swing vote in confirming Kavanaugh.

Flake's speech comes hours after a third woman, Julie Swetnick, accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.