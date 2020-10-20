Jeff Bridges says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges announced Monday night that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for his roles in films like "The Big Lebowski" and "Hell or High Water," said he's starting treatment and the "prognosis is good."

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," Bridges said on Twitter after quoting his iconic "The Big Lebowski" character, The Dude. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

The 70-year-old actor added that he's "profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends." He did not provide any additional details about his diagnosis.

Bridges also urged fans to vote in the upcoming election, writing, "we're all in this together."

Bridges' career has spanned four decades, during which he has appeared in dozens of films including "True Grit," "Tron," and "Iron Man." He has been nominated for more than 100 awards, according to his IMDB profile. Bridges has been nominated for the Academy Award for best actor three times, taking home the Oscar in 2010 for playing washed up, alcoholic country singer Otis Blake in the film "Crazy Heart." He also has four best supporting actor Oscar nominations, but no wins in that category.