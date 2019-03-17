Trump demands Fox News "bring back" Jeanine Pirro amid backlash over anti-Muslim comment

President Trump is demanding Fox News "bring back" Jeanine Pirro after her weekly show didn't air Saturday night. Pirro had been under fire for anti-Muslim comments she made about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

On last week's edition of "Justice with Judge Jeanine," Pirro questioned the loyalty of Muslims who wear hijabs or head coverings, as Omar does. "Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?" Pirro asked in her monologue.

Fox News distanced itself from Pirro's comments the next day: "They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly."

CNN reported Pirro's absence Saturday was the result of a temporary suspension over the comments. A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment, saying, "We are not commenting on internal scheduling matters."

The president's comments in support of Pirro come just days after a gunman stormed two New Zealand mosques, killing 50 people who were attending afternoon prayers.

On Twitter Sunday morning, Mr. Trump condemned the "radical Left Democrats" for "using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our country."

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

"They have all out campaigns against Fox News hosts who are doing too well," the president claimed. "Fox must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working sooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our country. The losers all want what you have, don't give it to them. Be strong and prosper, be weak and die."

Mr. Trump also urged followers to "keep fighting for Tucker," a reference to Tucker Carlson, who is also facing backlash after audio surfaced of derogatory comments he made in years-old interviews with a radio shock jock.