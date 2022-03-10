Watch CBS News

Man arrested for fatal stabbings of Florida couple who were riding bikes home

By Tori B. Powell

/ CBS News

A man has been arrested for fatally stabbing a Florida couple who was riding their bicycles home, Daytona Beach chief of police Jakari Young announced Thursday. Young told reporters last week that the attack is "probably one of the most vicious and gruesome" that he's witnessed in 20 years. 

The arrested individual has been identified as Jean R. Macean.

Police on Monday said they found two bodies on the side of the road "covered in blood and with multiple stab wounds and lacerations to their bodies." Police identified the victims of the attack as 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman.

Investigators said witnesses found the man lying face-down and the woman lying face-up in the grass next to a sidewalk. Police said both victims had their throats slashed.

Two bicycles that were discovered near the bodies are being processed for evidence, authorities said. Investigators said the couple was riding their bicycles home after participating in Bike Week festivities when they were attacked.

Police offered a $50,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the attack. 

Police have not shared a motive for the incident.

Stephen Smith contributed reporting.

Tori B. Powell

Tori B. Powell is a breaking news reporter at CBS News. Reach her at tori.powell@viacomcbs.com

First published on March 10, 2022 / 6:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

