JCC of Greater Baltimore shares how it's celebrating 'Jewish Heritage Month'

BALTIMORE -- May is Jewish Heritage Month, which pays tribute to the generations of Jewish Americans who helped form the fabric of American history, culture and society.

Sara Shalva, Chief Arts Officer at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore, told WJZ about how they are celebrating Jewish heritage with the community.

"Jewish tradition is all about storytelling," Shalva said.

Storytelling can take on many forms at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore. Jewish Heritage Month is celebrated by telling the Jewish story through art, music and film.

"I think the Jewish story is unique, but I also think it's universal," Shalva said.

Films examining Jewish history, heritage and culture are being featured in their 35th annual Baltimore Jewish Film Festival, which is being held through May 28, both virtually and in-person, at the Jewish Community Center's Gordon Center for Performing Arts.

"A lot of Jewish history and Jewish art is about being 'othered' about being outside, about being a little bit different," Shalva. "Part of what Jewish Art and Jewish Culture does is help people focus on community building and feeling like they belong."

Israeli artist Shlomo Cohen translates those themes through his vibrant works of art.

His installation is featured in the JCC Meyerhoff Art Gallery this month.

"There's a lot in Jewish tradition around celebrating the beauty of a thing and so naturally in the center for arts and culture we want to be a place where everyone feels welcome, and everyone feels welcome to show up as themselves and we're also a place that celebrates Jewish pride and identity," Shalva said.

Shalva said you don't have to be Jewish to join in the celebrations and appreciate Jewish history and tradition, it's important for everyone to learn about different cultures.

"American society is a society full of immigrants and people of all different backgrounds," Shalva said.

"The more we're able to sympathize and understand each other's history, heritage, culture and stories the better we're all going to get along."

The Jewish Community Center kicks off next month with a Queer Jewish Arts Festival starting June 1.

They have exciting events all summer long. You can find a schedule of these events here.