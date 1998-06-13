Jays Win Wacky One In Toronto

Nine pitches into the game, it wasn't looking good for the Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Tavarez led off with a home run for Baltimore. And two batters later, Blue Jays starter Chris Carpenter was hit in the hand by a line drive and had to leave.

All that, and still the Blue Jays wound up beating the Orioles 9-8 Saturday.

Carlos Delgado drove in three runs while Mike Stanley and Alex Gonzalez each hit two-run homers for Toronto. Mark Dalesandro also homered for the Blue Jays.

Joe Carter, Rafael Palmeiro and Tavarez connected for the Orioles.

Tavarez, starting in place of injured center fielder Brady Anderson, got Baltimore off to a fast start.

Anderson is expected to be out for a week because of a strained right quadriceps. He hurt himself running after a home run in the eighth inning Friday night.

Two outs later, Rafael Palmeiro lined a ball off the right hand of Carpenter. The pitcher was taken to the hospital, where X-rays were negative.

"It swelled up bad and bruised real bad at first. But what it looks like now is nothing what it looked like when it first happened," Carpenter said.

"We played a good game. Our offense got some big hits and we scored some big runs and Person did a great job of coming in after to me on such short notice," he said.

Robert Person (2-0) relieved and was the winner, giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks in 3 2-3 innings.

"It was a tough situation for him to come in on but he battled and did a great job," Blue Jays manager Tim Johnson said.

Randy Myers, pitching against the Orioles for the first time since leaving them as a free agent in the offseason, worked the ninth for his 17th save in 19 chances.

Palmeiro hit Myers' first pitch for his 17th home run. Roberto Alomar then walked, but B.J. Surhoff fouled out and Cal Ripken grounded into a double play.

"I wished he still had our uniform on," Palmeiro said. "He was a big part of our team, he was our MVP last year. I hate to see him in a Blue Jays uniform, but I wish him the best."

Delgado had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Gonzalez homered in the second.

The Blue Jays took a 7-1 lead in the third. After Doug Drabek (5-7) allowed a leadoff single to Shawn Green and walked Jose Canseco, Doug Johns relieved.

Delgado hit a two-run double down the right-field line. Stanley followed with his 15th home run and third in two games.

"The last couple days I've been able to put some good swings on the ball," Stanley said. "I got a changeup away and I was able to elevate it."

The Orioles closed to 7-5 in the fifth. Carter, who drove in three runs Friday night in his return to SkyDome, led off the inning with a home run.

Harold Baies walked, Palmeiro singled and Roberto had an RBI grounder. Another run scored on catcher Dalesandro's throwing error, and Ripken singled home a run.

Dalesandro hit his first home run in the sixth. Baltimore came back with two runs in the seventh to make it 8-7 on RBI groundouts by Ripken and Lenny Webster.

Tony Fernandez singled home an insurance run in the Toronto seventh.

Notes: Every Blue Jays starter got a hit. ... Drabek has allowed 14 homers in his 14 starts. ... Canseco stole his 18th base in the first.

