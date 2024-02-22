Jayo Archer, motocross star and X-Games competitor, dies in training accident at age 27

Freestyle motocross competitor Jayden "Jayo" Archer, the first rider to perform a triple backflip in competition, has died while practicing in Melbourne, Australia. He was 27.

The accident occurred Wednesday but there were few details released. Victoria state police said Thursday they would not comment on individuals or incidents due to privacy concerns.

Archer had been a member of the Nitro Circus crew for more than a decade. The group confirmed his death in an Instagram post.

"Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work & determination," Nitro Circus said. "He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before. A positive influence to those around him. And above all else a great human being and friend to us all. We love you mate. Ride in peace."

American motorsports star Travis Pastrana, who started Nitro Circus, told ESPN that Archer pushed the limits of the sport.

"This really hit home," Pastrana told ESPN. "Jayo grew up in a time when action sports was at its biggest, and he always wanted to do the big stuff like the double and the triple, even though there weren't a lot of places to showcase those bigger tricks. He'd get up every morning at 4 a.m. and go to the gym before work so he could ride his dirt bike."

Australian media reported that Archer, a two-time X Games medalist, was planning to attempt a world-first quadruple backflip later this year.

About three months ago, Archer posted a video of his journey to the 2023 X Games. "This was an absolute dream come true for me," he said.

"We are deeply saddened by Jayo Archer's passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents and fiancée," Scott Guglielmino, interim chief operating officer X Games, said in a statement to ESPN.

"One of the most committed and charismatic FMX riders, Jayo will be missed by the X Games family."

One of only three riders ever to land the triple backflip on a dirt bike, Archer became the first rider to land the trick in competition in November 2022, during the Nitro World Games in Brisbane, Australia.

Archer worked as an assistant mechanic before becoming one of the biggest stars in the sport, according to CBS Sports. He last landed the triple backflip at a Nitro Circus Live Show in Jay, Oklahoma in June 2023.