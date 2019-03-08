Jayme Closs' accused abductor reportedly writes letter from jail: "I can't believe I did this"

A Minnesota television station reported Thursday that the Wisconsin man charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs says in a letter from jail that he plans to plead guilty. KARE-TV reported that suspect Jake Patterson's Feb. 28 letter was in response to a letter from a station reporter.

Patterson wrote that he planned to plead guilty because he didn't want Jayme's family "to worry about a trial," the station said.

Patterson, 21, is also charged with killing Jayme's parents in an Oct. 15 attack at the family's home near Barron, about 90 miles northeast of Minneapolis in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors say Patterson spotted Jayme getting off a school bus near her home and made up his mind to take her. He's accused of holding Jayme for 88 days in a cabin about an hour north of Barron before she escaped in January.

In the letter attributed to Patterson, he wrote to reporter Lou Raguse that he had "huge amounts" of remorse and "I can't believe I did this."

Patterson also said he confessed in detail because "I knew when I was caught (which I thought would happen a lot sooner) I wouldn't fight anything."

Asked by the KARE reporter if he has similar impulses as other serial killers, Patterson replied: "This was mostly on impulse. I don't think like a serial killer."

A photo of one part of the letter posted on the station's website showed the words "I'm Sorry Jayme!" in large balloon letters, followed by "For everything. I know it doesn't mean much."

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told The Associated Press he could not comment on the report. KARE reported that Fitzgerald told the station he was aware that Patterson had sent a letter to a KARE reporter.

Jayme's family said they'd been told about the letter by police, according to KARE.

Patterson's attorneys did not immediately respond to messages from AP.

He is being held on $5 million bail pending a March 27 arraignment, where he's expected to formally enter a plea.

Last month, Closs' friends told CBS News' Jamie Yuccas the girl has been making steady progress dealing with her trauma.

"I don't think any of us can really know what she's going through but I think that if she has to be with a group of people that will love her and support her for the rest of her life, she's in the perfect family to do that," family friend Michelle Saffert said.