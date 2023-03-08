FBI offers $5,000 reward for info about Missouri teen Jayden Robker, missing for more than a month

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a large reward for information about Jayden Robker, a 13-year-old from Missouri who was last seen on Feb. 2.

On March 8, the agency's Kansas City Field Office announced the reward, asking anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts to come forward immediately. The field office is working with the Kansas City, Missouri police department.

According to a poster shared by the FBI, Robker is a Black child who weighs 127 pounds and is 5'7". He was last seen in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, around 3 p.m. local time. Robker was wearing a green camouflage hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Puma tennis shoes, the FBI said, and was riding a black Razor skateboard.

A missing person poster shared by the Kansas City FBI field office. Kansas City FBI

Search parties have been combing the local area for signs of the teen, but have not found anything yet.

"If we can get any information from anybody, it would be appreciated," said Jayden's mother, Heather Robker, in an interview with CBS News affiliate KCTV 35. "We want to raise awareness for my son's information and his face and picture."

His family has also created a GoFundMe account where they share updates about the search. On March 8, Heather Robker wrote that the Kansas City Police Department has canvassed the area with drones and is planning to do a "farther search of the woods and creeks" in the area.