Jay-Z deletes his Instagram after less than two days on the platform

One day after Jay-Z made headlines for joining Instagram, the rapper and business mogul has seemingly deleted his account.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, joined the social media platform on Tuesday and gained 1.7 million by Wednesday morning. He also became the only person his wife, Beyoncé, followed – and only followed her in return.

But fans typing "Jay-Z" into the Instagram search bar on Thursday will not find the rapper's account. After making just one post – promoting a Netflix movie he helped produce – he is gone.

Fans turning to Beyoncé's page for clues won't find anything. She posted an image of herself and her husband on Wednesday – an ad for their "About Love" Tiffany & Co. campaign – but other than that there is no trace of Jay-Z's one-day Instagram account. She's back to following nobody.

Jay-Z's net worth is $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. His assets range from his entertainment company, Roc Nation, to a fine art collection that includes works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

And in addition to his Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Ussé cognac brands, he also produced a movie this year, "The Harder They Fall," which is seemingly what he made his Instagram account to promote.