Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor pro wrestling star, dies at 38

Wrestler Jay Briscoe – whose real name Jamin Pugh – has died at age 38. The news was announced on Twitter by Ring of Honor (ROH), the wrestling entertainment company Briscoe and his brother worked for.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans," the tweet read.

Tony Kahn, who owns All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the parent company of ROH, called Briscoe a star "for over 20 years, from the first show until today."

Briscoe and his brother, Mark, were a tag team that had their first match in 2002, according to their ROH bio. The pair are 12-time tag team champions. Jay Briscoe is a two-time ROH World Champion.

Briscoe was just shy of his 39 birthday. In his final tweet before his death, he shared a photo of himself and his brother. His brother turned 38 on Wednesday.

Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

"Jay was one of those people who was always legitimately happy to see ya," wrote WWE wrestler Frank Rollins. "He had a twinkle in his eye and hug waiting for me no matter how long we went without seeing each other. I'm crushed knowing that warmth is gone. My thoughts are with his family and friends. He was special."

"I don't know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don't want to know," wrote pro wrestler Adam Cole. "You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you. I love you Jay."

"Heard this tragic news while flying. I'm DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today," wrote pro-wrester Matt Hardy. "I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I'm heartbroken for his family."

CBS News has reached out to ROH and AEW for more information and is awaiting response.