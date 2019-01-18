Jason Van Dyke sentencing: Chicago officer to learn fate in Laquan McDonald shooting

Chicago -- A judge rejected allegations that the shocking video of Laquan McDonald's death proved that Chicago police officers tried to stage a cover-up in the fatal shooting of the black teen. Now another judge must decide how long the officer who pulled the trigger spends behind bars.

Jason Van Dyke was convicted in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He will likely go to prison for at least several years, if not decades, when he's sentenced Friday.

But critics of the police department and protesters who cheered Van Dyke's conviction are clearly worried after a judge on Thursday acquitted three officers accused of trying to conceal what happened to protect Van Dyke, who was the first Chicago officer found guilty in an on-duty shooting in a half century and probably the first ever in the shooting of an African-American.

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke takes the stand in his murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 2, 2018. POOL / REUTERS

"We will be down here tomorrow by the hundreds, and we will cry out for justice for Laquan," activist Eric Russell said after the hearing in which Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson acquitted former officer Joseph Walsh, former detective David March and officer Thomas Gaffney on charges of obstruction of justice, official misconduct and conspiracy.

Friday's hearing will be emotional. Van Dyke's wife and young daughters, who pleaded for leniency in letters submitted to the judge, will make statements. Court officials do not know if McDonald's mother, who has remained silent ever since her son's Oct. 20, 2014, death, will speak.

The courtroom will be packed with activists worried that Judge Vincent Gaughan will impose a light sentence.

In acquitting the three officers on Thursday, Stephenson found the state didn't meet their burden in proving a series of allegations against them, including that they lied in police reports or conspired to cover up information. She said even if there were errors in the police reports they filed, it wouldn't rise to the level of the officers knowingly making a false report or a conspiracy.

The judge rejected prosecution arguments that the video demonstrated officers were lying when they described McDonald as moving even after he was shot.

"An officer could have reasonably believed an attack was imminent," she said. "It was borne out in the video that McDonald continued to move after he fell to the ground" and refused to relinquish a knife.

The video appeared to show the teen collapsing in a heap after the first few shots and moving in large part because bullets kept striking his body for 10 more seconds.

Stephenson said the video amounts to a "vantage point" that was taken from a different angle than Walsh's view. She said comparing the police reports to the video to determine whether the reports were true — as the state had argued — would amount to looking at only a portion of the evidence.

"Two people with two different vantage points can witness the same event and describe it differently," Stephenson said. "It does not necessarily mean that one is lying."

Activists and McDonald's family immediately decried the verdict. McDonald's great uncle, the Rev. Marvin Hunter, said that "to say that these men are not guilty is to say that Jason Van Dyke is not guilty."

"The verdict says to police officers that you can lie, cheat, steal, rape, rob and pillage and it's OK, we will support you and make sure you never see the inside a jail cell," Hunter said.

Ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, from second left, back, former Detective David March and Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney arrive in court on the first day of the trial at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

Prosecutor Ron Safer tried to put a positive spin on the verdict.

"This case was a case where the code of silence was on trial," he said, referring to the long tradition that officers do not report wrongdoing by their colleagues. "The next officer is going to think twice about filing a false police report. Do they want to go through this?"

Special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said she hoped the verdict would not make officers reluctant to come forward when they see misconduct. Her key witness, Officer Dora Fontaine, described how she had become a pariah in the department and was called a "rat" by fellow officers.

Both Van Dyke's trial and that of the three other officers hinged on the video, which showed Van Dyke opening fire within seconds of getting out of his police SUV and continuing to shoot the 17-year-old while he was lying on the street. Police were responding to a report of a male who was breaking into trucks and stealing radios on the city's South Side.

Prosecutors alleged that Gaffney, March and Walsh, who was Van Dyke's partner, submitted false reports to try to prevent or shape any criminal investigation of the shooting. Among other things, they said the officers falsely claimed that Van Dyke shot McDonald after McDonald aggressively swung the knife at police and that he kept shooting the teen because McDonald was trying to get up still armed with the knife.

McDonald had used the knife to puncture a tire on Gaffney's police vehicle, but the video shows that he did not swing it at the officers before Van Dyke shot him and that he appeared to be incapacitated after falling to the ground.

Attorneys for the three men used the same strategy that the defense used at Van Dyke's trial by placing all the blame on McDonald.

It was McDonald's refusal to drop the knife and other threatening actions that "caused these officers to see what they saw," March's attorney, James McKay, told the court. "This is a case about law and order (and) about Laquan McDonald not following any laws that night."

Laquan McDonald, right, walks on a road before he was shot 16 times by police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago, in this still image taken from a police vehicle dash camera video shot on October 20, 2014, and released by Chicago Police on November 24, 2015. REUTERS

The lawyers ridiculed the decision to charge the three officers, saying they merely wrote what they observed or, in March's case, what the other officers told him they saw. And they said there was no evidence that the officers conspired to get their stories straight.

"The state wants you to criminalize police reports," McKay bellowed at one point.

City Hall released the video to the public in November 2015 - 13 months after the shooting - and acted only because a judge ordered it to do so. The charges against Van Dyke were not announced until the day of the video's release.

The case cost the police superintendent his job and was widely seen as the reason the county's top prosecutor was voted out of office a few months later. It was also thought to be a major factor in Mayor Rahm Emmanuel's decision not to seek a third term.

The accusations triggered a federal investigation, resulting in a blistering report that found Chicago officers routinely used excessive force and violated the rights of residents, particularly minorities. The city implemented a new policy that requires video of fatal police shootings to be released within 60 days, accelerated a program to equip all officers with body cameras and adopted other reforms to change the way police shootings are investigated.