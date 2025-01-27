2 decades after Utah man found stabbed to death in his home, DNA leads to an arrest

Authorities in Utah have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death 20 years ago, in a case that went unsolved before recent technological advancements allowed an investigation to move forward.

Jason Royter's girlfriend found him dead on Aug. 6, 2005, at his residence in the Salt Lake City area. He was 33. Royter had suffered multiple stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office. Despite investigators' attempts over the course of about a decade to identify a perpetrator, no meaningful leads materialized.

At that point, the case was turned over to the Salt Lake County cold case unit, and detectives with the Sheriff's Office diligently investigated for another decade, the office said in a news release, noting that recent advancements in investigative techniques and processes finally led to a breakthrough.

Detectives with the sheriff's office apprehended Mark Munoz, 53, last Thursday for allegedly killing Royter, the office said. Munoz was taken into custody on murder charges.

Jason Royter's family speaks at a news conference organized by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 24, 2024. Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office

DNA evidence collected at the scene of Royter's murder matched a sample flagged in 2024 by the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services, CBS News affiliate KUTV reported, citing court documents filed after the suspect's arrest. The latter sample had been collected directly from Munoz.

Once forensic services informed the sheriff's office of the match, detectives set out to locate him. It was challenging because Munoz is unhoused, does not have a cell phone and does not regularly keep in touch with family or friends, a deputy's report said, according to KUTV.

"This arrest is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our detectives who never gave up on finding justice for Jason Royter," Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a statement. "To Mr. Royter's family, we hope this development brings a measure of peace, knowing we are closer to uncovering the truth of that tragic day."

Rivera said at a news conference Friday that their investigation is still active and detectives continue "looking for any additional evidence that will help the case."

"Jason died a very tragic death, and we want to make sure that justice is served," she said.