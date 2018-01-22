Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Jason Kidd after 3.5 seasons

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Jason Kidd after three and a half seasons, the team announced Monday. Kidd recorded 139 wins and 152 loses with the Bucks. Assistant Coach Joe Prunty will serve as the team's interim head coach for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks are on a four-game losing streak heading into Monday's game and currently sit in eighth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference with 23 wins and 22 loses.

General Manager Jon Horst said the organization appreciates everything that Kidd has done but "we have decided to make a coaching change."

"We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships," Horst said, acknowledging that Kidd guided the team to two playoff appearances and played a role in keeping the team in Milwaukee. "We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best."

Andy Lyons / Getty

The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

But this year, the Bucks have sky-high expectations for making a championship run due to a talented roster led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and point guard Eric Bledsoe, who the Bucks obtained from the Phoenix Suns in November.

Citing anonymous sources, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported news of Kidd's firing before the official announcement.

In a letter to fans, Horst said he made the decision to fire Kidd with unanimous support of the team's ownership. "We believe that making this change now is important for the organization and gives our players the best chance to reach their full potential this season and beyond."

Kidd coached the Brooklyn Nets during the 2013-14 season and went 44–38.

Kidd is also a leading nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2018. Kidd was a 10-time All-Star and helped the Dallas Mavericks win the NBA championship in 2011.