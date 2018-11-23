He opened his motel to families hit by flooding. Now he's a full-service Good Samaritan

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina -- What better way to end Thanksgiving week than by checking in on one of the most generous people we've met this year.

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in America more thankful this week than the residents of the Midtown Inn and Cottages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Each and every guest says they owe a heaping helping of gratitude to this man -- motel owner Jaret Hucks.

As we first reported a couple months ago, Jaret stayed open for business during the flooding from Florence. Jaret actually gave away more than 1,000 free nights to the community's poorest and most vulnerable evacuees.

Residents said "there's no words to describe what he has done for our family."

"Love thy neighbor, right? That's what you're supposed to do," Jaret said.

"My mama taught me that a long time ago," he said.

So far, Jaret has given away about $50,000 worth of services. But even more important is the generosity he has inspired in others.

"People started running to me right away. 'How can I help? What can I do?'" Jaret said.

They brought diapers, ice and plenty of food. Anyone staying at the Midtown now gets three square meals a day. In fact, from the new shoes on their feet to the hairs on their head, we did not see a single need go unmet there -- especially for the children, who now play wonderfully oblivious to the suffering that surrounds them.

Since we first told this story in September, Jaret has been flooded, too -- with mail. Most offer kudos, but many come with cash, which Jaret uses to help the Midtown families get back on their feet. Whether it's a car repair or a down payment on a new apartment, Jaret is now a full-service Good Samaritan, further guaranteeing that he has made his mama proud.

