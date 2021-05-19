11-year-old fights off knife-wielding abduction suspect

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus in Pensacola, Florida, when a man armed with a knife charged at her. It was 7:00 a.m. — broad daylight — and the suspected was attempting to abduct the girl.

But she fought back.

Surveillance video released by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office shows a white Dodge Journey pull up and a man get out and run toward the girl. She picks up her backpack and runs, but the suspect grabs her. The girl was able to struggle free and the suspect flees the scene.

Video from May 18th, attempted kidnapping. Around 7:00 this morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. As you could see in this video. A Hispanic male exits the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues. She was able to fight and break free from the suspects grip. She is safe and with family. If you have any information about this incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

According to the sheriff's office, the girl is safe and with family and deputies were asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

However, just hours later, the office said they had arrested Jared Paul Stanga. He was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery.

During a press conference, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Stanga has a history of sexual offenses, including sexual offenses against children. The department is now working determine whether similar incidents involving Stanga have occurred before.