Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jared Kushner traveling to Israel amid political turmoil

/ CBS News

Cease-fire reached after violence near Gaza

Reporting by "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan 

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner — tasked with solving Mideast peace — is heading to Israel soon amid political unrest. In addition to tensions on the Gaza strip, the country is facing a possible second election, less than two months after Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu was reelected

Netanyahu has 48 hours to form a new government, after Israel's parliament Monday passed a preliminary motion to dissolve. If that bill passes when it comes up for a vote Wednesday, Israel would have to hold new elections, less than two months after its election. Netanyahu is expected to be indicted on corruption charges. 

Trending News

Kushner, along with Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, leave Tuesday for Jerusalem, as well as Raba and Amman, according to a White House official. Kushner will then continue to Montreux, France, and London, where he'll join Mr. Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom. 

The White House has yet to roll out its complete Middle East Peace plan, but is expected to soon. 

Mr. Trump has interjected himself in Israeli politics, tweeting while in Japan, "Hoping things will work out with Israel's coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever. A lot more to do!"

— Reporting contributed by Kathryn Watson 

First published on May 28, 2019 / 9:40 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.