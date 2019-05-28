Jared Kushner traveling to Israel amid political turmoil

Reporting by "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner — tasked with solving Mideast peace — is heading to Israel soon amid political unrest. In addition to tensions on the Gaza strip, the country is facing a possible second election, less than two months after Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu was reelected.

Netanyahu has 48 hours to form a new government, after Israel's parliament Monday passed a preliminary motion to dissolve. If that bill passes when it comes up for a vote Wednesday, Israel would have to hold new elections, less than two months after its election. Netanyahu is expected to be indicted on corruption charges.

Kushner, along with Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, leave Tuesday for Jerusalem, as well as Raba and Amman, according to a White House official. Kushner will then continue to Montreux, France, and London, where he'll join Mr. Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom.

The White House has yet to roll out its complete Middle East Peace plan, but is expected to soon.

Mr. Trump has interjected himself in Israeli politics, tweeting while in Japan, "Hoping things will work out with Israel's coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever. A lot more to do!"

— Reporting contributed by Kathryn Watson