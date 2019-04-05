Japanese space probe Hayabusa2 drops explosive onto asteroid Ryugu hoping to make crater to collect samples from underground

Computer graphics image released by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows Hayabusa2 spacecraft above asteroid Ryugu AP

Tokyo -- Japan's space agency says its Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully dropped an explosive designed to make a crater on an asteroid and collect its underground samples to find possible clues to the origin of the solar system.

Friday's crater mission is the riskiest for Hayabusa2, as it had to immediately get away so it wouldn't get hit by flying shards from the blast.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Hayabusa2 dropped a "small carry-on impactor" made of copper onto the asteroid Friday morning and that data confirmed the spacecraft safely evacuated and remained intact. JAXA is analyzing data to examine if or how the impactor made a crater.

The copper explosive is the size of a baseball, weighing 4.4 pounds. It was designed to come out of a cone-shaped piece of equipment. A copper plate on its bottom was to turn into a ball during its descent and slam into the asteroid at 1.2 miles per second.

JAXA plans to send Hayabusa2 back to the site later, when the dust and debris settle, for observations from above and to collect samples from underground that have not been exposed to the sun or space rays. Scientists hope the samples will be crucial to determining the history of the asteroid and our planet.

If successful, it would be the first time a spacecraft took such materials. In a 2005 "deep impact" mission to a comet, NASA observed fragments after blasting the surface but did not collect them.

Hayabusa 2 space probe is seen after it landed on the Ryugu asteroid, in image taken by ONC-W1, in this handout image released by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on February 22, 2019 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA),Tokyo University, Kochi University, Rikkyo University, Nagoya University,Chiba Institute of Technology, Meiji University, Aizu University, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology / Handout

While moving quickly away to the other side of the asteroid, Hayabusa2 also left a camera to capture the outcome. One of its first photos showed the impactor being successfully released and headed to the asteroid.

"So far, Hayabusa2 has done everything as planned, and we are delighted," said mission leader Makoto Yoshikawa. "But we still have more missions to achieve and it's too early for us to celebrate with 'banzai.'"

Hayabusa2 successfully touched down on a tiny flat surface on the boulder-rich asteroid in February, when the spacecraft also collected some surface dust and small debris.

The craft is scheduled to leave the asteroid at the end of 2019 and bring surface fragments and underground samples back to Earth in late 2020.

The asteroid, named Ryugu, after an undersea palace in a Japanese folktale, is about 300 million 180 million miles from Earth.

Hayabusa 2 is named after a falcon, the Reuters news agency points out.

Asteroids are "believed to have formed at the dawn of the solar system and scientists say Ryugu may contain organic matter that may have contributed to life on Earth," Reuters explains.