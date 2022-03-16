Japan earthquake knocks out power to thousands in Tokyo, prompts tsunami advisory

Tokyo — A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Japan late Wednesday night, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was centered off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of about 40 miles and shortly after it hit at 11:36 p.m. an advisory for tsunami waves of about three feet was issued for parts of the northeast coast.

Japan's national public broadcaster TBS said there were around 700,000 households without power in the Tokyo region.

A general view shows residential buildings during a power outage in Koto district in Tokyo on March 16, 2022, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan. PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Fukushima was the area devastated by a massive earthquake and tsunami almost 11 years ago. The March 2011 temblor — significantly larger than Wednesday's with a magnitude of 9 on the Richter scale — sent monster waves crashing deep inland. The flooding swamped the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, causing a meltdown.

That disaster left about 15,000 people dead, most of them killed by the floodwaters. The ensuing nuclear catastrophe was formally blamed for only one death, but many cases of cancer in the region have suspected links.