New York Giants cut Janoris Jenkins after using "offensive" word on Twitter

Janoris Jenkins was cut by the Giants on Friday. Getty

The New York Giants have cut cornerback Janoris Jenkins, few days after he used offensive language to call out a fan, the team announced Friday. Head coach Pat Shurmur called it an "organizational decision" to waive Jenkins.

Jenkins, who joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, was tweeting out personal statistics when a fan questioned whether it has contributed to wins. Jenkins responded, saying, "I only can do my job.. retard."

In a statement, Shurmur said Jenkins' actions on social media played a role in the decision to release him. "From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player," he said. "Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor."

Jenkins appeared to respond to the news on Twitter, saying it's the "best news...ever."

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019

Jenkins, who injured his ankle Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, apologized on Twitter but later defended his use of the word.

"Where I'm from, we use all kind of words for slang. If it offends anybody, I'm sorry," Jenkins said Thursday. "It's a culture that I grew up in where I'm from, you know what I'm saying. We use all kinds of words for all kinds of slang. If you don't know, it's a 'hood thing. Whatever. I'm not calling nobody no name or pick at nobody. It's just something we use in the hood back at home."

The struggling Giants are 2-11 and have suffered nine straight losses.